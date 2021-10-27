Canaccord Genuity Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $100.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

