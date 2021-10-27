Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$58.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$58.00 target price from investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.19.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of C$61.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$54.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

