Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

NYSE CP opened at $75.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

