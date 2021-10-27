Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.07

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.07 and traded as low as C$34.80. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.99, with a volume of 428,161 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

