Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

CFP traded down C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.02. 493,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. Canfor has a one year low of C$16.07 and a one year high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

