Cannell Capital LLC Increases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,254 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $23,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 7,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,870. The stock has a market cap of $779.58 million, a PE ratio of -252.12 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $113,198.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

