Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $253.66 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 330,887 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 9.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Xilinx worth $253,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $12.32 on Wednesday, reaching $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,318. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

