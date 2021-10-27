Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.91% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $696,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

FRSG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,953. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.