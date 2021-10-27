Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,982,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,677,000. Gores Technology Partners II makes up about 1.1% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 24,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,812. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

