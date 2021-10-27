Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329,287 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

