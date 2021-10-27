Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 8,064 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average of $225.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.