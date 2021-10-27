Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,516 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

