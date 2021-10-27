Capital International Inc. CA Sells 3,529 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

