Capital International Investors Buys 262,663 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $618,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

