Capital International Investors Has $704.26 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.41% of The Kraft Heinz worth $704,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

