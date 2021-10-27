Capital International Investors Has $875.89 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191,041 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.35% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $875,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

