Capital International Investors Purchases 383,991 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $1,320,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

