Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Capital One Financial worth $228,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

