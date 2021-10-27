Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $214.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

