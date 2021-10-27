Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.