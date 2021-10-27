Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion and approximately $4.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00106655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00438082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040846 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022239 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,315,980,461 coins and its circulating supply is 33,258,157,923 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

