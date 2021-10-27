Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

