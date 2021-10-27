Cartesi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.32 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $351.42 million and approximately $57.32 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

