Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $19.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.