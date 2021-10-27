Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

