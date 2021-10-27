Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWST. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

