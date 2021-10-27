Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

