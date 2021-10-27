Caxton Associates LP Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,477,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,618,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,424,000 after purchasing an additional 165,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

