Caxton Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $210,725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after buying an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TRP opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

