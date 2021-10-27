Caxton Associates LP Invests $486,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

