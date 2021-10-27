Caxton Associates LP Invests $641,000 in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of SuRo Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 11,521.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.18%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,111.11%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.