Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 387,095 shares of company stock worth $40,178,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

