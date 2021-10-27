C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $253.83

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.83 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.13). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.15), with a volume of 333,195 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £989.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

