CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $162,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

