Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,611,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 198,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

