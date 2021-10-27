Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $256.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $195.75 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

