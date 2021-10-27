Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

