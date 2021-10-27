Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

