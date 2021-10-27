Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

