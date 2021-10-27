Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $642.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $306.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average is $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

