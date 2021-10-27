Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.