Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of CE opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $39,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

