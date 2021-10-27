Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 29,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.