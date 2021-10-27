Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.17. 6,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,208,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $25,911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 128.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 321,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

