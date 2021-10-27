Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 336.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.23 and a twelve month high of C$14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

