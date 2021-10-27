Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.67. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 25,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.