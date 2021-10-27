Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.
CNC stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.
In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
