Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

CNC stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

