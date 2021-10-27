Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.
CNC traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. 75,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,427. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
