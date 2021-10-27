CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $789,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

