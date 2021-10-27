Centric Swap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $2.37 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00096568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,014.91 or 1.00094346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.85 or 0.06748475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

